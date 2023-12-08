PUBG Mobile-developer Tencent eyes big-budget console gaming with 'Last Sentinel'

By Akash Pandey

The release date for the game remains unannounced

Tencent Holdings, the Chinese tech powerhouse, has unveiled its most ambitious console game to date, "Last Sentinel," at The Game Awards in Los Angeles. The action-packed role-playing game, with four years in development, is set in a dystopian Japan. It has been crafted by around 200 talented individuals at Tencent's Lightspeed LA game studio. Tencent's latest move signifies a major shift for the company, which has primarily concentrated on mobile games like PUBG Mobile.

The open-world game is led by GTA veteran

In 2020, Tencent brought on board industry expert Steve Martin, renowned for his work on successful console games such as Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. Interestingly, Martin headed Tencent's development team at California-based Lightspeed LA studio for Last Sentinel. His know-how is anticipated to strengthen Tencent's position in the console gaming market. As the company aims to grow globally and adapt to evolving consumer preferences in China, it continues to pour resources into big-budget console games.

Tencent's push to acquire stakes in leading game developers

Tencent's strategy includes not only developing its own console games but also acquiring stakes in top game developers worldwide. The company holds a 30% stake in Larian Studios, the creator of Baldur's Gate 3, and a 5% share in Remedy Entertainment, responsible for Alan Wake 2. The WeChat operator has already emerged as a significant winner at Game Awards 2023, as both blockbuster games have received several nominations, with Baldur's Gate 3, obtaining the prestigious Game of the Year title.

Release date for Last Sentinel yet to be announced

Tencent heavily relies on game sales in China, but it has intensified efforts to acquire shares in emerging studios from Europe to Japan. Last Sentinel is a key component of Tencent's initiative to generate new intellectual property from the ground up. Although no release date has been set for the game, its development demonstrates Tencent's dedication to broadening its footprint in the global gaming market and diversifying its portfolio beyond mobile gaming.