Baldur's Gate 3, best game of 2023, now on Xbox

1/6

Technology 3 min read

Baldur's Gate 3, best game of 2023, now on Xbox

By Akash Pandey 02:50 pm Dec 08, 202302:50 pm

The Xbox version has been in development for a while

Baldur's Gate 3, the epic game that snagged the Game of the Year award at the 2023 Game Awards, is now up for grabs on Xbox Series X and S consoles. Developed by the folks at Larian Studios, this masterpiece first wowed us with its PC launch in August, right before making its way to the PS5. Now, for $69.99 (around Rs. 5,800), you can experience the magic on your Xbox too.

2/6

Version details and cross-save compatibility

It's been a bit of a wait for Xbox fans, as Larian Studios announced the game's arrival on Microsoft's consoles a few weeks after the PC launch (in August). But hey, good things come to those who wait, right? Just a heads up though, if you're planning to play on Xbox Series S, split-screen co-op isn't supported. Also if you're wondering about cross-save compatibility, it's only available between Steam and Xbox Series consoles.

3/6

PS5 save transfer limitations persist

Now, for those of you who've been adventuring through Baldur's Gate 3 on your PS5 and are hoping to transfer your saved files to the Xbox version, it might not be possible due to limited cross-save compatibility. At the moment, there's no word yet on whether a workaround involving transferring saves from PS5 to Steam and then to Xbox will do the trick.

4/6

Game Awards 2023: List of winners

The Game Awards 2023 celebrated the best in gaming from the past year. The event showcased a diverse range of winners, highlighting the ongoing creativity and innovation in the gaming industry. While Baldur's Gate 3 stole the show, winning the prestigious Game of the Year award, it also took home three more awards for the Best Community Support, Best RPG, Best Multiplayer, and Player's Voice category.

5/6

Alan Wake 2 earned three titles

Besides Baldur's Gate 3, Alan Wake 2 also made a splash, getting awards for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Art Direction. Final Fantasy 16's enchanting tunes earned it the Best Score/Music award, while Hi-Fi Rush's immersive audio nabbed Best Audio Design. Tchia touched hearts as the Games for Impact winner, and Cyberpunk 2077 continued to impress with its Best Ongoing Game award. Cocoon and Honkai Star Rail won Best Debut Indie Game and Best Mobile Game, respectively.

6/6

The Last of Us got the Best Adaption award

Resident Evil Village earned the Best VR/AR Game title. Forza Motorsport raced ahead with the Innovation in Accessibility award. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom took home the Best Action/Adventure Game title. Street Fighter 6 punched its way to the top as Best Fighting Game, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder delighted fans by winning Best Family Game. Valorant emerged victorious as the Best Esports Game. Meanwhile, The Last of Us won the Best Adaptation award.