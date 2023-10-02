Microsoft Xbox Game Pass gets new games: Check list

By Sanjana Shankar 06:18 pm Oct 02, 2023

Xbox Game Pass subscription for October will include several popular titles including Forza Motorsport

Microsoft has announced the new games that will be joining the Xbox Game Pass subscription for October. The company is bringing fan favorites like Gotham Knights, Forza Motorsport, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and more. The Xbox Game Pass offers subscribers a massive collection of games on the Xbox for a monthly fee, with Microsoft frequently updating the games library by adding and removing titles.

When will the games arrive?

In addition to Gotham Knights (October 3), Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (October 4), and Forza Motorsport (October 10), Microsoft is also welcoming several other popular games to the platform. These include NHL 24 (10-hour free trial) on October 3, Lamplighters League on October 3, Cities: Skylines 2 on October 24, Mineko's Night Market on October 26, Headbangers Rhythm Royale, and Jusant on October 31. To note, some of the new games will only be available for a limited time.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass in October

As new games join the platform, some titles will also be leaving the Xbox Game Pass in October 2023. The first group of games is scheduled to leave on October 15. The list includes Eville, Trek to Yomi, Overwhelm, Shenzhen I/O, The Legend Of Tianding, and Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion. Another batch of games is likely to be removed around October 31. Subscribers should make sure to enjoy these games while they're still available on the platform.