By Sanjana Shankar 07:52 pm Dec 06, 202307:52 pm

The smartphone has already been launched in China

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has announced that the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will debut in India in January 2024. The vanilla Note 13 Pro is also expected to launch alongside the Pro+ model. This news was shared during the Redmi 13C series launch event earlier today. The Redmi Note 13 series has already been introduced in China with the Pro+ model costing CNY 1,999 (about Rs. 23,450) for the 12GB/256GB variant.

Display, processor, and storage specifications

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ boasts a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It gets an in-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos-supported stereo speakers, and IP68 dust and water resistance. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and boots Android 13-based MIUI 14.

Camera and connectivity features

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is equipped with a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Up front, there is a 16MP front camera. Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port. In India, the handset may start at around Rs. 22,000.