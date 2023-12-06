Qualcomm to support India's satellite navigation system in select chipsets

By Sanjana Shankar 06:27 pm Dec 06, 202306:27 pm

Commercial devices supporting NavIC L1 signals are anticipated in the first half of 2025

Qualcomm is partnering with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to integrate India's satellite navigation system, NavIC, into select upcoming chipsets. This collaboration aims to boost NavIC's adoption and improve geolocation capabilities in mobile, automotive, and IoT devices. The expanded support for NavIC L1 signals in select Qualcomm chipset platforms is expected to roll out in the second half of 2024, with commercial devices supporting NavIC to arrive in the first half of 2025.

Enhanced geolocation capabilities with NavIC integration

The Qualcomm Location Suite will now simultaneously support up to seven satellite constellations, including NavIC's (Navigation with Indian Constellation) recently launched L1 signals. This integration offers more accurate location performance, quicker time-to-first-fix (TTFF) position acquisition, and enhanced reliability of location-based services. Qualcomm aims to showcase the support for the newly launched NavIC L1 signals in its Snapdragon mobile platforms at its Qualcomm Innovation Forum event in Bengaluru which will happen in mid-December.

'ISRO is proud to see the increasing adoption of NavIC'

Manish Saxena, Director of the Satellite Navigation Programme Office at ISRO Headquarters, emphasized NavIC's role in national development and called it a significant step toward utilizing space technology for national growth. "ISRO is proud to see the increasing adoption of NavIC and appreciates Qualcomm for enabling NavIC L1 on its upcoming mobile platforms, thereby accelerating its adoption," Saxena said.