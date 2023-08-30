ISRO completes launch rehearsal and vehicle check of Aditya-L1 mission

Written by Mudit Dube August 30, 2023 | 01:33 pm 1 min read

Aditya-L1 will lift off at 11:50am on September 2.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has completed the vehicle internal checks and successfully performed the launch rehearsal of the Aditya-L1 mission. Aditya-L1 is the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun. It will lift off from Sriharikota at 11:50am IST on September 2. The observatory will perform real-time monitoring of the Sun and study its effects on space weather.

Everything about the mission objectives

Aditya-L1 will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system to get an uninterrupted view of the Sun. The mission will provide insights into solar activities and their effect on space weather in real time. The spacecraft will carry seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona).

The mission will launch aboard a PSLV rocket

The Aditya-L1 mission will take off atop a PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) XL rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on September 2. The solar observatory will take about four months to reach its target L1 location.

