Prior to debut, specifications of Realme GT5 Pro leaked

By Sanjana Shankar 02:50 pm Nov 09, 2023

The handset is confirmed to offer 240W fast charging. Representative image

Realme is gearing up to introduce its latest flagship, the Realme GT5 Pro, by the end of 2023. While the official launch date remains unannounced, the company has been posting teasers on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, confirming key specifications of the upcoming handset. Latest teasers reveal that Realme GT5 Pro will boast up to 1TB of storage and usher in a new era of low-light telephoto photography.

The smartphone will support 240W fast charging

The forthcoming Realme GT5 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and will pack up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage and a maximum of 24GB LPDDR5 RAM. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will support 240W fast charging, akin to its predecessor, the Realme GT3. Leaked information hints at a 5,400mAh battery for the device and it could include 50W wireless charging support.

Expected camera and display specifications

The Realme GT5 Pro will be equipped with a 50MP Sony Lytia LYT808 main camera, a 50MP Sony IMX890 telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Up front, a 32MP snapper is expected. The handset could get a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 1264x2780 pixels resolution, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and is confirmed to offer 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, it could measure 161.6x75.1x9.2mm and weigh 220g. The handset will likely run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.