WhatsApp introduces new text formatting tools for web client

By Sanjana Shankar 02:30 pm Nov 09, 202302:30 pm

The features are currently accessible only to beta users

WhatsApp has introduced new text formatting features for its web version, which include code block, quote block, and lists. These tools are currently accessible to a select group of beta testers who have enrolled in WhatsApp Web's official beta program and will reach more users in the coming days. The latest text enhancement options could improve the layout of messages, bringing a more polished feel to conversations.

Code block, quote block, and lists

Code Block simplifies the process of sharing code within WhatsApp and also highlights text. To do so, enclose the desired text in backticks (`). Quote Block lets users reply to a specific portion of messages and this can be done by inserting the ">" symbol before the text they wish to quote. Lists help better organize information by using characters such as "*", "-", or numbers preceding the text.

Rolling out to beta testers and compatibility

The new text formatting tools are currently accessible to beta users and are compatible with WhatsApp Web beta version 2.2350, although some users may be able to access the feature with certain earlier updates. The same features are also being tested on the iOS beta app, which indicates it could soon arrive for the stable versions of the application as well.