Vivo X100 Pro+ launch delayed; now expected in H1 2024

By Akash Pandey 04:17 pm Dec 10, 202304:17 pm

The Vivo X100 Pro+ is tipped to use Snapdragon 8+ Gen 3 SoC

Vivo's top-tier flagship, the X100 Pro+'s launch has been delayed, says tipster Digital Chat Station in a Weibo post. The device was initially rumored to launch in early 2024, at the company's upcoming event in China. It will now showcase the Pad 3 tablet, a flat-screen version of the Vivo 100 (likely Vivo X100s), and the X Fold 3 series. The tipster hasn't provided any information about the global availability of the delayed Vivo X100 Pro+ or other upcoming devices.

What about the upcoming products?

The upcoming Vivo Pad 3 and X100s are expected to feature the Dimensity 9300 chipset, while the X Fold 3 series will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. While Vivo didn't share any details about the revised launch timeframe for the postponed Vivo X100 Pro+, it's likely to be released within the first half of 2024. Additionally, Vivo is reportedly working on a clamshell-style foldable phone, the Vivo X Flip 2, but its launch date remains uncertain.

Global launch of Vivo X100 and X100 Pro next week

In related news, Vivo confirmed that the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro will be launched globally on December 14, 2023. The landing page for the X100 lineup is now live, and pre-orders for both devices are being accepted.