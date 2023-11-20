HONOR 100 series specifications, prices revealed ahead of launch

By Sanjana Shankar 07:15 pm Nov 20, 202307:15 pm

Both models will support 100W fast charging

HONOR's upcoming 100 series, which includes the standard HONOR 100 and HONOR 100 Pro, will debut in China on November 23. Prior to the official unveiling, details about the specifications and pricing for both models have surfaced online. The standard HONOR 100 is expected to be the first device to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, while the Pro variant may be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Display and design details

Leaked details suggest that both the HONOR 100 and 100 Pro will come with a 6.78-inch quad-curved OLED display with 2,600-nits of peak brightness. Official renders confirm that the standard version will have a single punch-hole design, while the Pro model will have a pill-shaped cutout for its dual front-facing camera system. Other shared features include a plastic frame, dual speakers, NFC, an IR blaster, and an X-axis linear vibration motor.

Camera specifications for both models

The HONOR 100's rear camera configuration could comprise a 50MP OIS-supported IMX906 primary sensor, accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Up front, it could get a 50MP IMX816 camera. On the other hand, the Pro model's dual front camera system could feature a 50MP IMX816 main camera and a 32MP ultra-wide lens. Its rear camera setup is tipped to include an OIS-enabled 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP telephoto snapper.

Performance, battery life, and rumored pricing

The HONOR 100 series will operate on Android 14 with Magic OS UI overlay and house a 5,450mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. Both models will offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. According to leaked pricing information, there will be three variants for each model, with the HONOR 100 starting at 2,799 Yuan (about Rs. 33,300) and the 100 Pro starting at 3,699 Yuan (roughly Rs. 42,100).