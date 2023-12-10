Confirmed! Apple blocked Beeper's iMessage access to protect users

1/5

Technology 2 min read

Confirmed! Apple blocked Beeper's iMessage access to protect users

By Akash Pandey 10:29 am Dec 10, 202310:29 am

"We took steps to protect our users," says Apple

Apple recently cracked down on Beeper, a messaging app that claimed to let Android users send iMessages without using relay servers. The Cupertino-based tech giant has now released a statement, arguing that it's protecting user privacy and security by stopping methods that use "fake credentials" to access iMessage. Apple's Senior PR Manager, Nadine Haija, explained, "These techniques posed significant risks to user security and privacy, including the potential for metadata exposure and enabling unwanted messages, spam, and phishing attacks."

2/5

Beeper's technique for accessing iMessage

Beeper Mini, a custom service, connected to iMessage through Apple's push notification service by intercepting messages sent over the protocol. To do this, Beeper had to trick Apple's servers into thinking it was sending notifications from a real Apple device. Beeper insists its process doesn't compromise encryption or privacy, but Apple can't confirm this and believes it puts users and their contacts at risk.

3/5

Apple's stance on iMessage for Android

Apple has always been against bringing iMessage to Android devices. CEO Tim Cook once told someone at the Code Conference to "buy your mom an iPhone" when asked about messaging options for Android users. Although Apple recently announced plans to adopt the cross-platform RCS messaging protocol, it's unclear what that will look like, and the company is likely to prioritize native iMessage users.

4/5

Beeper's response to Apple's statement

Beeper founder Eric Migicovsky questioned why Apple would block a service that allows encrypted messages between iPhone and Android users. Beeper contends that SMS is inherently insecure, and any alternative would be an improvement. Migicovsky offered to share Beeper's code with Apple for a security review but dismissed the idea that iPhone users can only communicate with Android users through unencrypted messages. He suggested adding a pager emoji to messages sent via Beeper to show their origin.

5/5

Uncertain future with Apple's security measures

Migicovsky hopes public opinion will persuade Apple to work with Beeper, saying, "What we've built is good for the world." However, Apple has tightly controlled iMessage for years and is unlikely to change its position. If Beeper can restore Beeper Mini's functionality, it may face an ongoing battle with Apple's security team, as the tech giant is determined to protect its messaging service from unauthorized access.