Technology

Apple iPhone 16, 16 Plus to feature 60Hz refresh rate

By Akash Pandey 08:58 pm Nov 19, 202308:58 pm

Only minor upgrades in display components are expected for the iPhone 16 standard models

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to sport a 60Hz refresh rate, as per the latest leaks, which might leave some fans disappointed. With the iPhone 15 series debuting the Dynamic Island pill-shaped cut-out for the front-facing camera and accompanying sensors, hopes for the iPhone 16 series to include display improvements were high. However, the leaked details hint at only minor upgrades in display components for the standard models.

Some enhancements in display components expected

According to the information shared by tipster Revegnus, the iPhone 16 will likely feature a 6.12-inch LTPS display, and the iPhone 16 Plus might have a 6.69-inch LTPS panel. However, both will offer a 60hz refresh rate, which we have been witnessing for years now. Although they share the same refresh rate as their predecessors, the leak indicates that there will be some enhancements in display components, but it remains uncertain how these improvements will affect the overall user experience.

iPhone 16 Pro lineup to offer 120Hz experience

In contrast to the standard models, the iPhone 16 Pro lineup reportedly seeks to offer a more cutting-edge display experience with a higher 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smoother interactions and superior visual fluidity. The display specifications for the iPhone 16 Pro models are as follows: iPhone 16 Pro with a 6.27-inch LTPO panel and iPhone 16 Pro Max (Ultra) with a 6.86-inch LTPO panel. The LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) technology also offers an improved power efficiency.

Advancements in organic materials across series

The leak also suggests the iPhone 16 series incorporates organic materials in its displays. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will likely feature upgraded M12 organic materials in contrast to their iPhone 15 counterparts. Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro lineup shall employ M14 organic materials, indicating a more advanced display technology. The decision of choosing between these models will ultimately come down to personal preferences, as some users value cutting-edge display features, while others may find standard models adequate.