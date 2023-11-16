How to use Google Photos's AI features to organize library

How to use Google Photos's AI features to organize library

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:44 am Nov 16, 202311:44 am

The features are available to both Android and iOS users

Google Photos is stepping up its organization game with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). Officially launched for Android and iOS users, these AI-driven features have been the subject of leaks and discussions in recent weeks. They automatically group similar images, smartly arrange screenshots and documents into useful albums, and simplify the process of locating desired content. So, how to use them? Let us have a look.

Photo stacks for grouping similar photos

Photo Stacks is a new addition to Google Photos that automatically groups related images captured in quick succession, such as numerous snaps of a sunset or a big group picture. Google Photos can now choose the best photo from the stack as a top pick. Also, users can effortlessly switch between the photos or disable Photo Stacks entirely. This feature aims to assist users in maintaining neat and easily navigable photo galleries.

AI-backed categorization of screenshots and documents

Google Photos is also employing AI to more effectively recognize and categorize documents and screenshots, within users' galleries. Screenshots are now automatically sorted into albums such as ID, receipts, and event information. Meanwhile, documents are organized into albums like financial, travel, and personal docs. This smart organization facility streamlines the process of locating specific screenshots and documents when they are needed.

Reminders and auto-archive options

Google Photos now permits users to create reminders directly from their screenshots. Simply tap the "Set Reminder" button, and Google Photos will add a reminder to the user's calendar based on the screenshot's information. Separately, the app has an option to archive screenshots and documents automatically after 30 days. This conceals them from the main gallery but ensures they remain easily accessible within their respective dedicated albums.