By Akash Pandey 10:58 pm Nov 18, 202310:58 pm

The upcoming iPhone lineup will eliminate overheating problems

Apple is reportedly taking steps to address the overheating issues that affected the iPhone 15 Pro models by making some design changes in the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup. A post by well-known leaker Kosutami on X revealed that Apple is working on a graphene-based thermal system for the iPhone 16 series. This development comes after numerous user complaints and reports of excessive heat in the iPhone 15 Pro, which Apple tried to resolve with a software update earlier this year.

Graphene thermal system to improve heat dissipation

The speculated graphene thermal system in the iPhone 16 series is designed to minimize overheating by utilizing graphene's superior thermal conductivity, which is higher than that of copper, currently employed in iPhone heat sinks. Moreover, Apple has previously expressed interest in graphene for thermal management, filing patents related to its investigation of the material for heat dissipation in portable devices. The integration of graphene could greatly enhance the thermal performance of future iPhones.

Metal battery casings for iPhone 16 Pro models

Besides the graphene thermal system, Kosutami's post indicated that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models might incorporate metal battery casings for improved thermal conductivity. If true, this modification would reflect Apple's earlier shift from black foil casings to metal ones in the Apple Watch Series 7. Through these rumored design alterations, Apple aims to eliminate overheating problems and deliver a seamless user experience for its customers with the forthcoming iPhone 16 series.