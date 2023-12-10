iQOO 12 v/s OnePlus 12: Which one should you consider

By Akash Pandey 03:10 am Dec 10, 202303:10 am

The devices are powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship SoC

Smartphones in the high-end market have reached impressive levels of sophistication, making it challenging to identify the superior option. Among the prominent contenders are the iQOO 12 and the OnePlus 12, both representing flagship offerings packed with features tailored for tech enthusiasts. The iQOO 12 is set to make its debut in India on December 12, followed by the OnePlus 12 in 2024. Here's a quick comparison of the two across different parameters to help you make an informed decision.

The OnePlus 12 gets an IP65 rating

The iQOO 12 offers a fresh look, with a redesigned camera layout and glass or leather back. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12 retains the design elements of the outgoing model; however, with an Alert Slider, repositioned to the left side. The iQOO model is marginally thin (8.10mm v/s 9.15mm) and lighter (203.7 v/s 220g) than its OnePlus counterpart. Interestingly, the OnePlus 12 also enjoys IP65 dustproof and waterproof ratings. The iQOO 12 doesn't have any official IP rating.

The iQOO 12 supports 144Hz refresh rate

The iQOO 12 boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with up to 144Hz variable refresh rate and 3,000-nits peak brightness. It uses iQOO's self-developed Q1 gaming chip for computing. The OnePlus 12 sports a 6.82-inch 2K curved LTPO AMOLED screen, with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and 4,500-nits maximum brightness and Dolby Vision certification. It gets OnePlus' Display P1 chip for processing. Both smartphones support 2,160Hz PWM Dimming, to adjust brightness levels, preserve battery life, and reduce eye strain.

The devices use a similar periscope telephoto camera sensor

The iQOO 12 uses a 50MP (OIS) Omnivision OV50H main, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide, and a 64MP (OIS, 3x) Omnivision OV64B periscope telephoto lens. The OnePlus 12 houses a 50MP Sony LYT-T808 (OIS) main, 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide, and 64MP (OIS, 3x) OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera sensor, similar to iQOO 12. On the front, the iQOO 12 features a 16MP camera, as opposed to the OnePlus 12's 32MP shooter.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC powers them

A chipset is the main component of a smartphone, serving as the powerhouse that drives not only fundamental functions but also handles the most resource-intensive applications. At the heart, both iQOO 12 and OnePlus 12 have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The flagship hardware configuration guarantees seamless and efficient performance, whether you're engaged in multitasking, playing graphics-intensive games, or utilizing resource-demanding applications. The handsets run Android 14, layered with their respective custom skins.

The OnePlus 12 supports wireless charging

The iQOO 12 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The OnePlus 12 has a slightly bigger battery capacity rated 5,400mAh, and offers 100W rapid charging and 50W wireless flash charging. It also supports wireless reverse charging for other devices.

What about their Indian pricing and availability?

Indian tech enthusiasts can look forward to the iQOO 12's launch on December 12. The base model with 12GB/256GB configuration is expected to be priced at Rs. 52,999, while a higher-end 16GB/512GB variant is tipped to cost Rs. 57,999. In contrast, OnePlus 12 will undoubtedly bear a slightly higher price tag than its predecessor, which was launched starting at Rs. 56,999 for 8GB/128GB. More details about its India availability and pricing are expected after its global debut on January 23.

Wait for the OnePlus 12 or book iQOO 12?

The iQOO 12 is the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered phone in India and the first non-Pixel phone with a bloatware-free Android 14 experience. It aims to deliver a cutting-edge smartphone experience for gamers and photography enthusiasts. The phone is currently available for pre-booking. With bank discounts and exchange deals, it would be a solid pick under Rs. 60,000. On the flip side, if you prefer the OnePlus 12, you need to wait for a few more weeks.