Technology

iQOO 12's pre-booking begins today on Amazon: Should you consider

By Akash Pandey 11:23 am Dec 05, 202311:23 am

The iQOO 12 supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4

iQOO is gearing up to introduce the iQOO 12 smartphone in India on December 12, marking the debut of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered device in the nation. In anticipation of the launch, pre-booking for the iQOO 12 kicks off today, exclusively through Amazon and the iQOO Store in India. Those who pre-book the smartphone will be treated to exclusive freebies and discounts, such as a complimentary pair of Vivo TWS earbuds valued at Rs. 2,999.

Priority pass required for pre-booking

To secure a pre-booking for the iQOO 12, customers must purchase a priority pass for Rs. 999 from either iQOO's official store or Amazon. These passes are limited and offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Also, the amount paid for the priority pass is refundable. Passes go on sale starting at 12:00pm today and can be acquired until December 7. iQOO will also introduce exclusive launch date offers for pass holders. More details about these offers will be revealed soon.

iQOO 12 boasts a 144Hz AMOLED screen

The iQOO 12 boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 3,000-nits peak brightness. It gets a 50MP (OIS) main, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 64MP (OIS, 3x) telephoto lens. Additionally, it has a 16MP front camera. The phone offers up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Operating on Android 14-based FunTouchOS 14, it qualifies for three Android version upgrades in India. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

Should you pre-book the iQOO 12?

The iQOO 12 is one of the first smartphones to use Qualcomm's latest flagship chip. Also, it enjoys a high-refresh-rate display, capable cameras, the latest RAM/storage formats, a dedicated computing chip Q1, a large VC cooling system, and a long-lasting battery with rapid charging. Notably, iQOO is promising a clean OS experience for its latest flagship in India. The phone is estimated to debut under Rs. 55,000, which makes it a considerable choice if you want a top-tier gaming beast.