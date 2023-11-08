Google expands Home Panel feature to all Android 14 devices

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Google expands Home Panel feature to all Android 14 devices

By Sanjana Shankar 04:54 pm Nov 08, 202304:54 pm

The feature was previously limited to Pixel smartphones and tablets

Google has announced that the Home Panel feature will now be available on all Android devices running Android 14, expanding its reach beyond just Pixel smartphones and the Pixel Tablet. The Home Panel offers a handy way for users to manage their smart home devices directly from their lock screen or Quick Settings, without having to open the Google Home app.

2/3

Accessing smart home devices with ease

With the Home Panel, users can effortlessly access their Spaces and Favorites, which are collections of smart home devices set up for group control. This functionality streamlines activities like switching off all lights in a room, activating a scene that combines music and lighting, or viewing a "camera live stream to check to see if a package was delivered." The Home Panel proves especially valuable for frequently used devices such as lights and thermostats.

3/3

Rollout of home panel with Android 14 update

While most smart home devices can be accessed without you having to unlock your phone, sensitive controls like "cameras and locks" require you to unlock your device, notes Google. Also, the Home Panel is linked to the favorites tab within the Google Home app, so any devices you add, remove, or change will be reflected in the other section as well. Home Panel will be accessible to all Android users once their devices receive the latest Android 14 update.