Jio introduces plan with Swiggy One Lite subscription: Check benefits

By Sanjana Shankar 04:23 pm Nov 08, 202304:23 pm

Customers are eligible for a Rs. 50 cashback with the new plan

Reliance Jio has unveiled a new prepaid recharge plan, priced at Rs. 866 that comes bundled with a Swiggy One Lite subscription. The new plan has a validity of 84 days. With this plan, users can enjoy a slew of benefits including Swiggy's complimentary food delivery service, free Instamart deliveries, and an additional 30% discount on food orders through the platform, among others.

Details of Jio's Rs. 866 plan

Jio's new Rs. 866 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited 5G data as part of the ongoing Jio Welcome Offer, and limitless local voice calls and text messages. With an 84-day validity, the plan also includes a three-month Swiggy One Lite subscription at no extra charge. Jio claims that the Swiggy One Lite benefits are valued at Rs. 600 for the three-month period.

Swiggy One Lite subscription benefits

The bundled Swiggy One Lite subscription with the Jio plan allows customers to receive 10 free home deliveries for food orders over Rs. 149, as well as 10 free Instamart deliveries for orders above Rs. 199. Moreover, subscribers will not incur surge fees on either type of order. They will also qualify for extra discounts of up to 30% with the subscription and a 10% discount on Genie deliveries over Rs. 60.

Additional cashback during the festive season

According to Jio, customers who select the Rs. 866 recharge plan will get a Rs. 50 cashback credited to their MyJio account as part of the inaugural offer. This tie-up between Jio and Swiggy represents a unique collaboration, as telecom providers generally offer complimentary OTT subscriptions. Swiggy now joins Jio's bundled partners, which include Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime, and Netflix.