2 min read

JioPhone Prima 4G with UPI, WhatsApp support goes on sale

By Sanjana Shankar 03:02 pm Nov 08, 202303:02 pm

The device supports 23 languages

Jio's latest feature phone, the JioPhone Prima 4G, which was unveiled last month is now available for purchase in India. Operating on the KaiOS platform, the handset boasts a 2.4-inch screen and runs popular apps like WhatsApp, and YouTube, among other Jio apps. Users can also make Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions using the JioPay app. The phone retails at Rs. 2,599 and comes in two colors.

Jiophone Prima 4G specifications and features

The JioPhone Prima 4G offers a 2.4-inch TFT screen with a 240x320 pixel resolution. It is equipped with an ARM Cortex A53 processor and features 512MB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage (via microSD card). As a 4G-capable feature phone, it houses a 1,800mAh battery to keep users connected throughout the day. Dimensions-wise, it measures 123mm x 56mm x 16mm and weighs 110g.

Camera, connectivity options, and language support

The JioPhone Prima 4G sports a 0.3MP rear camera sensor and a 0.3MP front-facing snapper. The device includes an FM radio and flashlight and provides a 3.5mm headphone jack, a single SIM slot, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The phone is compatible with 23 Indian languages and supports YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Google Voice Assistant, in addition to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioSaavn.

Availability and pricing details

Priced at Rs. 2,599, the JioPhone Prima 4G comes in Yellow and Blue color options. Shoppers can buy the device via Amazon, JioMart, Reliance Digital, and leading retail stores as well. The feature phone was showcased at the Indian Mobile Congress 2023 (IMC) last week.