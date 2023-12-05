Several PlayStation accounts hit by unexpected suspensions

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Several PlayStation accounts hit by unexpected suspensions

By Sanjana Shankar 10:48 am Dec 05, 202310:48 am

Sony has not addressed the issue as yet

On Monday, numerous PlayStation Network users were shocked to find their accounts permanently suspended, on both PS4 and PS5 consoles. One user reported receiving a message from Sony stating that their account was "permanently suspended from PlayStation Network due to violations of the PlayStation Network Terms of Service and User Agreement." The issue gained traction on social media platforms like Instagram, Reddit, Facebook, and gaming forums such as ResetEra.

2/3

Users distressed over loss of access to digital games

Many users were understandably upset, especially those who had invested significant amounts of money in digital PlayStation games that are now inaccessible. One Michael Dhaliwal shared his frustration on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Without any notice, @PlayStation / @AskPlayStation permanently banned me from the #PlayStation Network. No one knows why! I don't have a chargeback, I can't appeal & no response to suspension status. CS says to create a new account & disconnected me."

3/3

Sony has yet to acknowledge the issue publicly

Despite the widespread reports of account suspensions, Sony has yet to publicly address the issue. There is no mention of any problems on Sony's "important notices" PlayStation support page, and the company has not posted about the matter on its PlayStation or Ask PlayStation social accounts on X either. It is unclear how widespread the issue is but it sure is concerning.