Rockstar Games 'GTA VI' trailer is officially out now

By Rishabh Raj 10:49 am Dec 05, 202310:49 am

Get ready, gamers! Rockstar Games, the creative minds behind the Grand Theft Auto series, just dropped the much-awaited trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), and fans are beyond excited. Set to hit the shelves in 2025, this latest addition to the franchise comes a whopping 10 years after its predecessor and marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Just before its planned launch, the trailer had leaked on social media, further intensifying the buzz around the game.

How does the trailer look like?

The trailer introduces the series' first female protagonist, Lucia, who is seen in a prison at the start of the trailer. Later, Lucia is seen doing some Bonnie and Clyde-style heists with her boyfriend after being released from jail. In a statement, Rockstar Games said, "Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet."

When and where will the game be available?

Rockstar's press release for the newly released GTA VI trailer confirms its launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S in 2025. The press release didn't mention a PC release yet. Given GTA V's PC version came out considerably later than its initial launch on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, it seems the wait for GTA VI on PC could be similarly prolonged.

Analysts predict billions in sales for 'GTA VI'

Industry experts are already predicting that GTA VI will be a massive success, raking in billions of dollars in sales each year. It's no surprise, considering the Grand Theft Auto series has been a cash cow for parent company Take-Two Interactive Software. With previous installments achieving immense popularity and success, the release of the GTA VI trailer has fans and analysts buzzing with anticipation.

Hacking incident revealed development footage

Remember that massive hacking incident last year? It led to the leak of dozens of development videos for GTA VI, giving gamers a sneak peek into the action-packed world of robberies, gunplay, and open-world driving. Despite being one of the biggest leaks in gaming history, Rockstar Games has managed to keep fans on their toes with the recent unveiling of the official GTA VI trailer. So buckle up, gamers, because it looks like we are in for one wild ride!