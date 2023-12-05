iPhone users can now filter WhatsApp status updates: Here's how

By Sanjana Shankar 09:58 am Dec 05, 2023

The feature is currently under testing on the beta version

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that lets users filter status updates and view them in a vertical list. Currently available to select beta users on the iOS version, this feature is expected to reach more users in the coming weeks. The goal of the latest update is to improve user experience by providing a more organized and accessible way to view status updates.

Four filters for categorizing status updates

The new feature offers four filters to help users categorize status updates: All, Recent, Viewed, and Muted. As the name suggests, the 'All' filter displays every status update from contacts, while 'Recent' shows the latest posts, eliminating the need to scroll through older statuses. The 'Viewed' tab lists updates that have been seen, and 'Muted' separates muted updates from the rest. These filters give users more control over the content they want to see.

Accessing the new feature

To try out the new feature, users need to install the latest WhatsApp beta update for iOS carrying version 23.25.10.71. It can be downloaded from the TestFlight app. After installation, tap the three-dot icon in the upper-left corner of the Updates tab and select "View all statuses." This opens a new section where all status updates appear in a vertical list, along with the four filters. The feature is currently limited to the beta version of the app.

WhatsApp is working to improve Channel experience too

In addition, WhatsApp has also been spotted working on a feature that will allow Channel admins to forward messages from other conversations to Channels. These include sharing texts, images, videos, GIFs, voice notes, stickers, and updates. The feature could significantly boost the Channel experience and promote engagement among the members. To note, the feature is not accessible yet and is currently under development.