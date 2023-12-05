Garena Free Fire MAX codes for today: How to redeem

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Garena Free Fire MAX codes for today: How to redeem

By Akash Pandey 09:22 am Dec 05, 202309:22 am

Some redeem codes may have server restrictions (Photo credit Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5, 2023, are now available for users in India and other locations. The game keeps its growing fan base hooked by regularly releasing new redeem codes, which offer a variety of in-app rewards and incentives. If you're on the hunt for gold, diamonds, skins, characters, and other free goodies, head over to the official redemption site to unlock rewards.

2/3

Check out today's codes

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5 are listed here. FNJU87RIU6Y56YIU, FV7YFHDN4M496LYP, F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57, FDYHR6Y7SUR674U3 FFYUFJU778SU7YTG, FUTYJT5I78OI78F2, F3BG4N5MTK6YLHOI, FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT FUGYHVBC9XMS8UE4, FDYGTH6R567UE56K, FYUJT67U6JT67UTH, F6T78KJHGSERFF87 FRJNTR67UH675Y4E, FUYFTHUJR67URYH4, F7UHYFRT67URU34S, FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK, FYHR6TYHJ67YJ7TC

3/3

Redemption process and expiry limit

To snag Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes, simply visit https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Do note that the codes have a short shelf life of just 12-18 hours. Once they expire, they're gone for good and can't be used to claim any rewards. So, act fast and make the most of these limited-time offers. Also, some codes may not work in your region due to server restrictions.