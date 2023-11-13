Free Fire MAX codes for November 13: Redeem exciting rewards

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Free Fire MAX codes for November 13: Redeem exciting rewards

By Akash Pandey 09:21 am Nov 13, 202309:21 am

Some codes may have server restrictions (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX enthusiasts can acquire exclusive in-game items using redeemable codes available today. The list of active codes is updated on a daily basis, and it's crucial to utilize them promptly as they have a limited validity period. By redeeming these codes early, players can secure complimentary goodies that will enhance their gameplay experience during in-game combat.

2/3

Here are the codes for today

The redeemable codes for November 13 are listed here. These codes can be claimed on the game's official rewards redemption website. FGHF65HY567A65, FTRDFVEBRHNJUY, FHGDBEHNJIRGUJ, FHNJDKIE4UHTGN. FVMMFTYHOIBVUC, FYHDNRMTKYHIBU, FYVHGBDENJRTIY, FGHUBNVMKXO9I8. FU7YWTG23H4J5R, FKGOHI8U7VY6CT, FRFSVWEB34NM95, FTKYGIHU7BY6VT. FGCFDSBEHJR45U, F6TYJHGKVI87UY, FAHJQWK3I4U57Y, FTGFHJSGRY63T4. FF56YRGTYH9673.

3/3

Steps to unlock in-game items

To redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes, players should follow these steps. Go to the game's rewards redemption website at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, X, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK credentials. Input any of the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button. If the redemption is successful, the rewards will appear in your mail section within 24 hours.