Top smartphone launches to watch out for this month

Technology 2 min read

By Sanjana Shankar 08:13 pm Dec 04, 202308:13 pm

OnePlus 12 will offer Hasselblad color tuning as well

As we kick off December, the smartphone market is buzzing with excitement as several 5G devices are set to launch soon, including the OnePlus 12, Redmi 13C, and iQOO 12. These smartphones cater to various price points and are expected to be unveiled in the coming days or weeks. With advanced camera systems, powerful processors like Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and superfast charging capabilities, these devices are predicted to make a splash in the market.

OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 12 will debut on December 5 in China, with a worldwide release anticipated in January. This smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a 2K display boasting 4,500nits of peak brightness. The OnePlus 12 will also support fast wired and wireless charging. It will sport the new 50MP Sony LYT-T808 (f/1.6, 23mm) camera sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2, 14mm) Sony IMX581 ultra-wide lens and a 64MP (f/2.6, 70mm) OmniVision periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Redmi 13C

On December 6, Redmi will launch its latest budget offering, the Redmi 13C, in India. The handset is expected to be priced under Rs. 15,000. This phone will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens. The device will get Gorilla Glass protection, 18W fast charging support, and the option to extend RAM by up to 16GB by using built-in storage.

Realme GT5 Pro

Realme will launch its flagship GT5 Pro model on December 7. The handset will get a 6.78-inch, 1.5K curved-edge OLED display with 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate. It may offer a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 50MP IMX890 telephoto lens. The smartphone will boast the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5. It is expected to pack a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

iQOO 12

The iQOO 12 will arrive in India on December 12. The handset will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It will house a 5,000mAh battery that will support 120W fast charging. The handset will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. Up front, there will be a 16MP snapper.