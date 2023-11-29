iQOO 12 to be priced under Rs. 55,000: Report

By Sanjana Shankar 07:27 pm Nov 29, 202307:27 pm

The handset's base variant is said to offer 12GB RAM and 256GB storage

iQOO is set to debut its premium iQOO 12 smartphone in India on December 12. It will be the first device in India to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and the first non-Pixel smartphone to come with Android 14 right out of the box. iQOO has been dropping hints about various specs of its upcoming flagship. Now, MySmartPrice has claimed that the price of the device will be under Rs. 55,000.

The phone will get three Android OS updates

iQOO has confirmed that the iQOO 12 will boot Funtouch OS 14, based on Android 14. The company has said that the OS won't come with hot apps, games, or other bloatware. Moreover, iQOO promises three major Android updates and four years of security updates for the device, aiming to deliver a top-notch experience for its customers. The smartphone will also pack an independent Q1 Supercomputing chip but details of its capabilities are scarce as of now.

Expected display and camera specifications

The iQOO 12 could get a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz variable refresh rate, and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and Adreno 750 GPU. The smartphone will offer a triple rear camera module with 100X zoom capabilities. The setup may comprise a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, and a 64MP telephoto unit.

Collaboration with BMW Motorsport

The iQOO 12 is expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The company is collaborating with BMW Motorsport for the upcoming smartphone, similar to previous iQOO flagships. It will be available in white and red color options, with the white variant sporting BMW Motorsport branding. An "Alpha Edition" of the smartphone, featuring a matte black finish, will also be released, but it is unclear if its specs and pricing will vary from the regular models.