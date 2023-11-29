Xiaomi unveils Redmi K70 and K70 Pro smartphones: Check features

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:13 pm Nov 29, 202307:13 pm

The line-up is available in 4 shades

Xiaomi has unveiled its Redmi K70 lineup in China. It includes the K70 and K70 Pro, as successors to last year's K60 series. These new smartphones sport a modern design with a rectangular camera module and a sleek metal frame. The standard and Pro models are quite similar, both featuring a 6.67-inch TCL C8 OLED display with 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4,000-nits peak brightness, and 3,840Hz PWM high-frequency dimming.

Take a look at the camera setup

The Redmi K70 series comes with triple rear cameras, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS support. The standard model offers an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro snapper, while the Pro boasts a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Both have a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

They get a 5,000mm2 heat dissipation system

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip powers the K70 Pro, while the K70 uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. They also provide up to 24GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB UFS 4 storage. Both smartphones feature a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. They come preloaded with Android 14-based HyperOS and include a 5,000mm2 heat dissipation system for optimal performance. An in-screen fingerprint reader, a Type-C port, and support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC are also offered.

What about their pricing and availability?

Redmi K70 series is available in Black, Glacier Silver, Bamboo Moon Blue, and Light Purple (Pro model only) color options, in China. The standard model starts at CNY 2,499 (around Rs. 29,400) for 12GB/256GB and goes up to CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the 16GB/1TB configuration. The K70 Pro begins at CNY 3,299 (around Rs. 38,800) for 12GB/256GB and ends at CNY 4,399 (approximately Rs. 51,750) for the 24GB/1TB unit.