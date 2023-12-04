TECNO Spark Go (2024) launched with iPhone 15-like design

1/4

Technology 2 min read

TECNO Spark Go (2024) launched with iPhone 15-like design

By Sanjana Shankar 06:47 pm Dec 04, 202306:47 pm

The handset will be up for grabs from December 7

TECNO has unveiled the latest addition to its affordable Spark series, the Spark Go (2024), in India. The handset provides Dynamic Port, a unique software feature that displays alerts and notifications on the front screen camera cutout, similar to Apple's Dynamic Island feature. The rear camera module carries a design similar to the iPhone 15. The base model of the handset, featuring 3GB RAM and 64GB storage, is priced at Rs. 6,699.

2/4

Availability and color options

The pricing for the 8GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB models will be revealed at a later date. TECNO Spark Go (2024) comes in Gravity Black and Mystery White color options and will be available for purchase starting December 7 via Amazon and other major retail outlets. This release follows the TECNO Spark Go (2023), which launched earlier this year with a base price of Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant.

3/4

Key specifications and features

The TECNO Spark Go (2024) features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and 'Panda screen protection.' The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. TECNO's memory fusion technology allows users to use unused storage as virtual RAM. The device runs on Android 13 (Go Edition) based HiOS 13. Dimensions-wise, it measures 163.69x75.6x8.55mm.

4/4

Camera and battery specifications

The TECNO Spark Go (2024) sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor, an 'AI lens,' and dual flash. Up front, it gets an 8MP selfie camera with dual LED flash. The handset features dual stereo speakers featuring DTS sound technology. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity features include dual-SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.