'Blood, water will not flow together': Jaishankar defends Op Sindoor  

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday during a discussion on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack. He strongly condemned the attack, which killed 26 civilians, saying, "The Pahalgam terror attack is absolutely unacceptable. A red line has been crossed." He stressed that there must be accountability and justice for such acts of terrorism.

Policy shift Previous governments criticized for inaction on terrorism Jaishankar also slammed previous governments for their inaction on terrorism, saying they believed "Pandit Nehru's mistake cannot be corrected." But the Narendra Modi government corrected it, with measures like abrogating Article 370 and reviewing the Indus Water Treaty, he added. Jaishankar also reiterated India's stance that the Indus Water Treaty will be held in abeyance until Pakistan completely stops supporting terrorism. "We have won. Blood and water will not flow together," he said.

Treaty suspension Indus Water Treaty to be held in abeyance Jaishankar also said that after Op Sindoor, PM Modi's diplomatic efforts succeeded in putting terrorism at the center of the global agenda. "We have exerted pressure on Pakistan through various means, including trade and diplomacy. For the first time, a United Nations report has explicitly named The Resistance Front (TRF), a Pakistan-based proxy terror outfit," he said. He also mentioned the successfull extradition of the Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, saying he is now facing trial for his role.