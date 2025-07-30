LOADING...
Home / News / Politics News / 'Blood, water will not flow together': Jaishankar defends Op Sindoor  
Summarize
'Blood, water will not flow together': Jaishankar defends Op Sindoor  
Jaishankar addressed RS on Operation Sindoor, Pahalgam attack

'Blood, water will not flow together': Jaishankar defends Op Sindoor  

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 30, 2025
01:02 pm
What's the story

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday during a discussion on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack. He strongly condemned the attack, which killed 26 civilians, saying, "The Pahalgam terror attack is absolutely unacceptable. A red line has been crossed." He stressed that there must be accountability and justice for such acts of terrorism.

Policy shift

Previous governments criticized for inaction on terrorism

Jaishankar also slammed previous governments for their inaction on terrorism, saying they believed "Pandit Nehru's mistake cannot be corrected." But the Narendra Modi government corrected it, with measures like abrogating Article 370 and reviewing the Indus Water Treaty, he added. Jaishankar also reiterated India's stance that the Indus Water Treaty will be held in abeyance until Pakistan completely stops supporting terrorism. "We have won. Blood and water will not flow together," he said.

Treaty suspension

Indus Water Treaty to be held in abeyance

Jaishankar also said that after Op Sindoor, PM Modi's diplomatic efforts succeeded in putting terrorism at the center of the global agenda. "We have exerted pressure on Pakistan through various means, including trade and diplomacy. For the first time, a United Nations report has explicitly named The Resistance Front (TRF), a Pakistan-based proxy terror outfit," he said. He also mentioned the successfull extradition of the Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, saying he is now facing trial for his role.

Visa

Visas issued to Pakistani nationals under SAARC framework canceled

He also mentioned India's diplomatic accomplishment in getting dreaded terrorists like Masood Azhar and Abdul Rehman Makki classified as global terrorists by the United Nations, despite China's previous vetoes. Furthermore, visas issued to Pakistani citizens under the SAARC framework were canceled, demonstrating a continuing pushback against Pakistan's ongoing support for cross-border terrorists, he said.