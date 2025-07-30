England vs India, Oval Test: Who will replace Jasprit Bumrah?

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is all but out of the 5th and final Test of against England . According to ESPNcricinfo, the decision was taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team, who cited concerns over his back and long-term fitness as reasons for their decision. It was earlier reported that Bumrah will play only three of the five Tests in the series. Who will replace him?

Tour strategy Bumrah's absence not entirely unexpected Following the 4th Test at Old Trafford, head coach Gautam Gambhir has confirmed that all fast bowlers in the squad are fit and available for selection. This included Bumrah, who was supposed to play only three Tests in the series due to workload concerns. Bumrah, who looked jaded in Manchester, has already bowled 119.4 overs. He has taken 14 wickets at 26.00. Notably, his pace dropped massively in the Old Trafford Test.

Replacement What about his replacement? As per ESPNcricinfo, star seamer Akash Deep is likely to replace Bumrah at The Oval. Deep, who missed the 4th Test with a groin niggle, was seen bowling seamlessly in the nets. Meanwhile, left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh is also in line to make his Test debut. He could replace Anshul Kamboj, who looked flat on his debut in Manchester.

Changes Other potential changes While Akash and Arshdeep can potentially replace Bumrah and Kamboj respectively, spinner Kuldeep Yadav could finally be included in place of all-rounder Shardul Thakur. The left-arm wrist-spinner has been on the sidelines so far. Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel could be a like-for-like replacement for the injured Rishabh Pant. Prasidh Krishna, who featured in the first two Tests, is the other pacer in the squad.