Shubman Gill becomes third Indian with this Test record

Indian captain Shubman Gill continues to break records in Test cricket. Gill has now become the third Indian with 700 runs in a bilateral Test series. The 25-year-old reached the landmark on Day 5 of the 4th Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. Gill continues India's bid to draw the Test. He added a century stand with KL Rahul in the third innings.

Stats Gill joins Jaiswal, Gavaskar Gill is the third Indian to have slammed 700-plus runs in a bilateral Test series. The right-handed batter joined Yashasvi Jaiswal (712 runs vs England in 2023/24) and Sunil Gavaskar (732 runs vs WI in 1978/79 and 774 runs vs WI in 1970/71). As reported earlier, Gill surpassed Rahul Dravid to become the highest run-scorer for India in a Test series in England.

Information Gill becomes first Asian batter with this Test record Gill earlier etched his name in the history books by becoming the first Asian batter to score 650-plus runs in England in a Test series. He broke Pakistan's Mohammad Yousuf's long-standing record of 631 runs.