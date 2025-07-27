Presenting all-rounders with 7,000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests

England captain Ben Stokes entered an elite club of Test all-rounders on July 26. He scored an incredible century after taking 5/72 in the first innings of the 4th Test against India at Old Trafford. As per ESPNcricinfo, Stokes became only the third all-rounder with the double of 7,000 runs and 200 wickets in Test cricket. Here's the list.

#1 Gary Sobers: 8,032 runs and 235 wickets West Indies legend Garry Sobers became the first-ever player with 7,000 runs and 200 wickets in the format. One of the all-time greats, Sobers excelled across both fronts in his 20-year career. In 93 Tests, he racked up 8,032 runs at an average of 57.78 (26 centuries). Sobers, who bowled both pace and spin, took 235 wickets at 34.03 (6 fifers).

#2 Jacques Kallis: 13,289 runs and 292 wickets Jacques Kallis, the legendary South African all-rounder, had every weapon his armory. Kallis is still the fourth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket. In 166 matches, he racked up 13,289 runs at 55.37. His tally includes 45 tons, second most in the format. Kallis, who bowled at a decent pace throughout his career, also took 292 wickets at 32.65 (5 fifers).

#3 Ben Stokes: 7,032 runs and 229 wickets As mentioned, Stokes is the latest entrant on this elite list. In Manchester, the England captain raced to 7,000 Test runs. In 115 matches, Stokes has 7,032 runs at an average of 35.69 (14 tons). The right-arm seamer also owns 229 wickets at 31.63 (5 fifers). As per Cricbuzz, Stokes became the fourth England all-rounder with a hundred and five-fer in the same Test.