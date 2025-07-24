Zak Crawley floors India with 84 in Manchester Test: Stats

England opener Zak Crawley scored a solid 84-run knock on Day 2 of the 4th Test against India in Manchester. Crawley grew as his innings progressed and played an attacking game alongside Ben Duckett. The pair added 166 runs for the opening wicket after India were bowled out for 358 in the 1st innings. Crawley was ultimately dismissed by spinner Ravindra Jadeja. Here's more.

Knock Crawley shines with a solid knock Crawley started watchfully before finding his feet. With Duckett going strong at the other end, India were pegged back. The duo added an unbeaten 77 runs for the first wicket going to tea. They continued scoring freely after tea and maintained a strong scoring rate. Crawley, who was looking set for a hundred, tried to defend a Jadeja delivery and was caught at slip.

Stats 7th fifty against India for Crawley Crawley faced 113 balls for his 84. He hit one six and 13 fours. Playing his 58th Test, he has raced to 3,235 runs at 31.40. This was his 18th fifty in Tests (100s: 5). Notably, Crawley went past 450 fours (452), as per ESPNcricinfo. Versus India, Crawley has amassed 774 runs at 30.96 from 13 matches. This was his 7th fifty versus India.