Listing 150-plus partnerships for England vs India in Manchester (Tests)

Old Trafford, a historic cricket ground in Manchester, has witnessed some stellar Test matches over the years. Hosts England have particularly dominated India here as the latter is yet to win a Test in Manchester. England's dominance at Old Trafford has been highly attributed to their batters. On this note, let's look at England players wth 150-plus partnerships vs India at Old Trafford (Tests).

#3 Illingworth & Lever - 168 runs in 1971 England were reduced to 185/7 while batting first in the 1971 Manchester game vs India. Skipper Ray Illingworth was then joined by Peter Lever, and the duo tormented Indian bowlers with a 168-run partnership. While Illingworth (107 off 298 balls) was dismissed after scoring a hundred, Lever returned unbeaten on 88 off 214 balls. Though the hosts finished at 386/10, the game was drawn.

#2 Botham & Miller - 169 runs in 1982 A sudden collapse meant England went from 106/0 to 161/5 while batting first in the 1982 Manchester match. However, Ian Botham and Geoff Miller then ruined India's party with a 169-run partnership for the sixth wicket. While Miller (98 off 244 balls) narrowly missed out on a hundred, Botham (128 off 169) attained the landmark. England hence finished at 425/10 in the drawn affair.