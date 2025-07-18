Listing 150-plus partnerships for England vs India in Manchester (Tests)
Old Trafford, a historic cricket ground in Manchester, has witnessed some stellar Test matches over the years. Hosts England have particularly dominated India here as the latter is yet to win a Test in Manchester. England's dominance at Old Trafford has been highly attributed to their batters. On this note, let's look at England players wth 150-plus partnerships vs India at Old Trafford (Tests).
#3
Illingworth & Lever - 168 runs in 1971
England were reduced to 185/7 while batting first in the 1971 Manchester game vs India. Skipper Ray Illingworth was then joined by Peter Lever, and the duo tormented Indian bowlers with a 168-run partnership. While Illingworth (107 off 298 balls) was dismissed after scoring a hundred, Lever returned unbeaten on 88 off 214 balls. Though the hosts finished at 386/10, the game was drawn.
#2
Botham & Miller - 169 runs in 1982
A sudden collapse meant England went from 106/0 to 161/5 while batting first in the 1982 Manchester match. However, Ian Botham and Geoff Miller then ruined India's party with a 169-run partnership for the sixth wicket. While Miller (98 off 244 balls) narrowly missed out on a hundred, Botham (128 off 169) attained the landmark. England hence finished at 425/10 in the drawn affair.
#1
Atherton & Gooch - 225 runs in 1990
England openers Graham Gooch and Mike Atherton gave a hard time to Indian bowlers in the first innings of the 1990 Manchester affair. Both batters smashed hundreds and added 225 runs. While Gooch (116 off 163) was the first to perish, Atherton made 131 off 276 balls. Though England posted a mammoth 519/10, this game also resulted in a draw.