'Something extra special': Ricky Ponting lauds Mitchell Starc's legacy

Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting has praised Mitchell Starc for his remarkable achievements in international cricket. The left-arm fast bowler recently played his 100th Test match against West Indies, marking a major milestone in his career. Starc's performance was nothing short of spectacular, as he claimed a five-wicket haul in just 15 balls and ended with career-best figures of 6/9.

Career trajectory Starc is now stacking up an amazing career, says Ponting Ponting, who has witnessed Starc's journey from his early days, praised the pacer for his longevity and legacy. "He's really now stacking up an amazing career - over 400 Test match wickets," said Ponting as quoted by the ICC. Ponting added that anyone who saw Starc as a youngster knew he had the potential to be a 100-Test match, 400 or 500-wicket fast bowler for Australia.

Athleticism Starc's physical prowess has never been questioned: Ponting Starc made his First-Class debut for New South Wales in 2009 at just 19, and within two years, he had earned his Test cap. Now 35 years old, he is still at the peak of his physical fitness. Ponting said that a lot of Starc's physical prowess has never been questioned and that he has made many decisions to give himself the best opportunity for a long-term international career.

Initial impact When you could see that sort of pace...: Ponting Ponting was part of the dressing room during Starc's early days in Test cricket. He recalled a game against India in Perth, just the third Test of Starc's career, where he unsettled Sachin Tendulkar with his pace and movement. "When you could see that sort of pace and bounce and have someone like Sachin not be able to cope with it," Ponting said, "there was probably something extra special there for Mitchell Starc."

Achievements Starc has a hunger to evolve and improve, says Ponting Starc's international cricket resume is impressive. He is a two-time 50-over World Cup winner, a T20 World Cup champion, and a World Test Championship winner. With 725 international wickets to his name, he has established himself as a modern-day great. Despite these achievements, Ponting noted that there is an insatiable hunger in Starc to evolve and improve his game further.

Mental strength How Starc stays focused on the field Ponting also spoke about the mental side of Starc's game, saying he has developed small but meaningful routines over the years to stay focused on the field. "He wears a bit of tape on his right wrist, his non-bowling hand. And he's just got a couple of words, which is just a reminder for him of what he has to do and how he has to think about it mentally," Ponting said.