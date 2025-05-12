'You have my deepest admiration': Sachin Tendulkar hails Virat Kohli
What's the story
Legend Sachin Tendulkar was among the eminent figures who hailed Virat Kohli's legacy after the latter announced his retirement from Test cricket.
In a heartfelt note on X, Tendulkar recalled Kohli's "thoughtful gesture" toward him during his last Test, in 2013.
The Master Blaster also expressed his "deepest admiration" for Kohli.
Often hailed as Tendulkar's successor, Kohli retired with 9,230 Test runs.
Twitter Post
Here's what Tendulkar penned down
As you retire from Tests, I'm reminded of your thoughtful gesture 12 years ago, during my last Test. You offered to gift me a thread from your late father. It was something too personal for me to accept, but the gesture was heartwarming and has stayed with me ever since. While I… pic.twitter.com/JaVzVxG0mQ— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 12, 2025
Legacy
Legacy of Kohli and Tendulkar
Kohli and Tendulkar are among the all-time legends of cricket.
After an incredible 14-year Test career, Kohli recently retired from the format. Throughout his journey, he was vocal about maintaining the stature of Test cricket, the ultimate format.
Meanwhile, Tendulkar, the 'God of Cricket,' had left an indelible mark on the game with his technical proficiency and consistency, becoming the highest run-scorer across formats.
Career
Kohli bows out after scoring 9,000-plus runs
Kohli made his Test debut against West Indies in 2011 and played his last match in January 2025 against Australia.
Across his illustrious career, he racked up 9,230 runs from 210 innings at an average of 46.85 with a highest score of an unbeaten 254 runs.
He hit 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries in his 123-Test career. His tally includes seven double-centuries.
Career
Tendulkar: Highest run-scorer in Test cricket
Tendulkar made his international debut in the 1989 Karachi Test against Pakistan.
In the next 24 years, the Master Blaster attained more feats than one can imagine.
He scored 15,921 runs from 200 Tests at a remarkable average of 53.78. The tally also includes a record 51 tons.
To date, Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer in both Tests and ODIs by a huge margin.