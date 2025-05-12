What's the story

Legend Sachin Tendulkar was among the eminent figures who hailed Virat Kohli's legacy after the latter announced his retirement from Test cricket.

In a heartfelt note on X, Tendulkar recalled Kohli's "thoughtful gesture" toward him during his last Test, in 2013.

The Master Blaster also expressed his "deepest admiration" for Kohli.

Often hailed as Tendulkar's successor, Kohli retired with 9,230 Test runs.