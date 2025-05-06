Did Rahul Vaidya call Virat Kohli a joker?
Singer Rahul Vaidya has stirred up a social media storm by taking a jab at cricket icon Virat Kohli and his fans.
In an Instagram Story, he referred to them as "2 kaudi ke jokers (worthless jokers)." What's more, in another Story, he called Kohli's fans "even bigger jokers than Virat."
This controversy erupted following Kohli's accidental "like" on a post from a fan page featuring actor Avneet Kaur, which led to widespread speculation and trolling.
Kohli's 'like' on Kaur's post sparked controversy
The row started on April 30 when keen fans spotted that Kohli's verified Instagram account had liked a post from a fan page of Kaur.
The cricketer swiftly unliked the post and on May 2, issued a clarification, attributing the interaction to an "algorithm glitch" and requesting fans to stay away from "unnecessary assumptions."
Despite his explanation, the incident birthed a variety of memes, with some netizens comically linking it to Kohli's wife, actor Anushka Sharma.
Vaidya's sarcastic video escalated the drama
Taking the drama up a notch, Vaidya, a former Indian Idol contestant, posted a video on his Instagram Stories.
In the clip, he alleged that Kohli had blocked him on the platform, humorously implying that too could be an "Instagram glitch."
"So, guys, Virat Kohli has blocked me, as you all know. I think that, too, is an Instagram glitch."
His sarcastic tone brought him a lot of hate, which Vaidya followed with later "joker" Stories.
Insta-Story Kalesh b/w Some Guy Rahul Vaidya and Virat Kohi fans: pic.twitter.com/7bj23dDBxQ— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 5, 2025
Kohli's fans retaliated with online trolling
Kohli's massive fanbase launched a wave of online trolling against the Bigg Boss 14 finalist. Some comments even targeted Vaidya's wife, actor Disha Parmar, and his sister.
Vaidya said, "You are abusing my wife, my sister—who have nothing to do with this! So I was right. That's why you all Virat Kohli fans are jokers! 2 kaudi ke jokers."
The phrase has since trended across social media platforms.
Kohli fans started bashing Vaidya's career
This 13 second singing of Virat Kohli is bigger than Rahul Vaidya’s career 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rsbxz99JTL— Kohlified. (@123perthclassic) May 6, 2025
Netizens claimed many cricketers have unfollowed Vaidya following this episode
Yuzi chahal and mohit sharma unfollowed the clown Rahul vaidya. More to go. That clown messed with the wrong FC. pic.twitter.com/KrhVcwKZlQ— Anubhav (@Anubhav263) May 6, 2025