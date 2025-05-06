What's the story

Singer Rahul Vaidya has stirred up a social media storm by taking a jab at cricket icon Virat Kohli and his fans.

In an Instagram Story, he referred to them as "2 kaudi ke jokers (worthless jokers)." What's more, in another Story, he called Kohli's fans "even bigger jokers than Virat."

This controversy erupted following Kohli's accidental "like" on a post from a fan page featuring actor Avneet Kaur, which led to widespread speculation and trolling.