What's the story

Star batter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Virat Kohli is gearing up for a crucial match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Kohli's phenomenal record against PBKS makes the highly-anticipated clash even more interesting.

RCB will take on PBKS at M Chinnaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Both teams have played a strong brand of cricket this season and are in the race for playoffs qualification.

We decode Kohli's stats versus PBKS in IPL.