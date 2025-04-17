How has Virat Kohli performed against PBKS in IPL? Stats
What's the story
Star batter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Virat Kohli is gearing up for a crucial match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
Kohli's phenomenal record against PBKS makes the highly-anticipated clash even more interesting.
RCB will take on PBKS at M Chinnaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.
Both teams have played a strong brand of cricket this season and are in the race for playoffs qualification.
We decode Kohli's stats versus PBKS in IPL.
Record
Kohli's impressive stats against PBKS
Kohli has been a run machine against PBKS. As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns a tally of 1,030 runs at an average of 35.51 and a strike rate of 133.76.
He has one century and five fifties to his name with the best score being a brilliant 113.
At the Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru, Kohli owns 441 runs from 12 meetings against PBKS.
He averages 40.09 in this regard and owns one ton and 2 fifties.
Performance
Kohli's form in IPL 2025 and his overall numbers
In the current IPL season, Kohli is one of the leading run-scorers with 248 runs from six innings.
He has been averaging a phenomenal 62.00 and has a strike rate of 143.35 with three half-centuries to his name.
Overall in the IPL, Kohli has bagged 8,252 runs from 258 matches at 39.10. In addition to 8 tons, he has 58 fifties.
Kohli has smoked 725 fours and 282 sixes.