What's the story

Punjab Kings defended the lowest-ever total in Indian Premier League (IPL) history (111 runs), beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs in Match 31 of IPL 2025 at Mullanpur.

Yuzvendra Chahal starred for PBKS with 4/28, dismantling KKR's lineup and bowling them out for just 95.

This article decodes the lowest totals ever defended in the IPL.