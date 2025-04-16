Revisiting the lowest totals defended in Indian Premier League
What's the story
Punjab Kings defended the lowest-ever total in Indian Premier League (IPL) history (111 runs), beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs in Match 31 of IPL 2025 at Mullanpur.
Yuzvendra Chahal starred for PBKS with 4/28, dismantling KKR's lineup and bowling them out for just 95.
This article decodes the lowest totals ever defended in the IPL.
#1
111 - PBKS vs KKR, Mullanpur, 2025
As mentioned, PBKS defended the lowest total in IPL history after being bowled out for 111 in 15.3 overs.
For KKR, Harshit Rana shone with 3/25 while he was supported by two-fers from Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.
Chahal's 4/28 turned the game, and Marco Jansen's 3/17 sealed it as KKR were dismissed for 95 in 15.1 overs, falling short by 16 runs.
#2
116/9 - CSK vs PBKS, Durban, 2009
In the 54th match of IPL 2009, Chennai Super Kings defended what was then the lowest total (116/9), securing a 24-run win over Punjab Kings.
As per ESPNcricinfo, CSK's bowlers were exceptional, restricting PBKS to 92/8 in 20 overs.
Thilan Thushara (2/28), Muthiah Muralidaran (2/8), Ravichandran Ashwin (2/13), and Suresh Raina (2/17) played key roles, with eight PBKS batters dismissed for single-digit scores.
#3
118 - SRH vs MI, Mumbai WS, 2018
In the 2018 IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad defended the third-lowest total in tournament history—just 118 runs.
Mumbai Indians had earlier bowled SRH out with two-fers from Hardik Pandya (2/20), Mayank Markande (2/15), and Mitchell McClenaghan (2/22).
However, in a stunning defense, Siddarth Kaul (3/23), Rashid Khan (2/11), and Basil Thampi (2/4) bundled MI out for 87 in 18.5 overs, sealing a 31-run win.
#4
119/8 - PBKS vs MI, Durban, 2009
In Match 20 of IPL 2009, PBKS defended 119/8 and edged past MI by just three runs in Durban.
Lasith Malinga starred with 2/12 as MI restricted PBKS to a modest total.
However, two-wicket hauls from Yusuf Abdulla (2/19) and Irfan Pathan (2/20), supported by three other bowlers with one each, helped PBKS hold MI to 116/7 in their 20 overs.
#5
119/8 - SRH vs PWI, Pune, 2013
Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off another remarkable low-total defense during the 2013 IPL against Pune Warriors India.
After being restricted to 119/8 courtesy of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 3/18 and Rahul Sharma's 2/21, SRH bounced back with the ball.
Amit Mishra's brilliant 4/19 and Thisara Perera's 3/20 dismantled PWI's chase, bowling them out for 108 and sealing an 11-run win.