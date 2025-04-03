IPL 2025, KKR vs SRH: How the 'Impact Players' fared
What's the story
The Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 80 runs at Eden Gardens in Match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Thursday.
Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh helped KKR score 200/6.
In response, SRH bit the dust, losing wickets at regular intervals. They were folded for 120 runs in 16.4 overs.
Here's how the 'Impact Players' performed.
Information
Travis Head falters as SRH's Impact Player
Travis Head came on as the Impact Substitute for SRH in the run-chase. The opener smashed a four off the very first ball he faced. However, he was dismissed rightly thereafter by Vaibhav Arora. The Aussie went hard on the drive but sliced the ball.
Arora
Vaibhav Arora shines with 3/29 for KKR
Arora (3/29) was KKR's Impact Substitute. He was on the money, dismissing Head with his 2nd delivery.
Arora has now dismissed Head twice across two IPL innings.
Notably, Head was dismissed by Arora for a first-ball duck in the IPL 2024 final.
Arora then dismissed Ishan Kishan, bowling a wicket-maiden (2nd over). He sent Heinrich Klaasen (33) back in the 15th over.