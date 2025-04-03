Arora (3/29) was KKR's Impact Substitute. He was on the money, dismissing Head with his 2nd delivery.

Arora has now dismissed Head twice across two IPL innings.

Notably, Head was dismissed by Arora for a first-ball duck in the IPL 2024 final.

Arora then dismissed Ishan Kishan, bowling a wicket-maiden (2nd over). He sent Heinrich Klaasen (33) back in the 15th over.