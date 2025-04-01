Indian Premier League: Bowlers with best figures on debut match
Left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut on March 31, 2025, for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders.
A resident of Jhanjeri village near Chandigarh, Ashwani helped his team clinch victory by taking four wickets. He was adjudged the Player of the Match.
Ashwani now has the fourth-best bowling figures for a player on IPL debut.
6/12 by Alzarri Joseph (MI) vs SRH, 2019
As per Cricbuzz, Alzarri Joseph remains the only bowler to have taken six wickets on IPL debut.
The Caribbean seamer, who represented Mumbai Indians, thwarted Sunrisers Hyderabad with figures worth 6/12 in IPL 2019.
He ran riot in Hyderabad as the Orange Army were bowled out for 96 while chasing 137.
Joseph even bowled a maiden in his 3.4-over spell.
5/17 by Andrew Tye (GL) vs RPS, 2017
In 2017, Australian seamer Andrew Tye became an overnight sensation after taking a five-wicket haul in the IPL.
He took five wickets (5/17) for Gujarat Lions against Rising Pune Supergiants in Rajkot. His brilliant fifer restricted the Super Giants to 171/8 in 20 overs.
Gujarat Lions later won the match by seven wickets with 12 balls remaining.
4/11 by Shoaib Akhtar (KKR) vs DC, 2008
An injured Shoaib Akhtar entertained the Eden Gardens crowd with his thunderous spell in the inaugural IPL season (2008).
He took a four-wicket haul (4/11) for Kolkata Knight Riders against a star-studded Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).
The Knight Riders, who scored only 133/6, bowled DC out for 110 with Akhtar's exploits.
This was his one of only three IPL encounters.
4/24 by Ashwani Kumar (MI) vs KKR, 2025
As mentioned, Ashwani is the latest entrant on this list. Therefore, he is now the only Indian to take at least four wickets on their IPL debut. He took MI to victory against KKR with his match-defining 4/24.