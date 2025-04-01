As per Cricbuzz, Alzarri Joseph remains the only bowler to have taken six wickets on IPL debut.

The Caribbean seamer, who represented Mumbai Indians, thwarted Sunrisers Hyderabad with figures worth 6/12 in IPL 2019.

He ran riot in Hyderabad as the Orange Army were bowled out for 96 while chasing 137.

Joseph even bowled a maiden in his 3.4-over spell.