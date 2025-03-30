Mitchell Starc completes 200 T20 wickets with fifer vs SRH
What's the story
Mitchell Starc has become the first Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer to take a five-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Starc achieved the milestone during his side's IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam.
The pacer's brilliant show helped his side bundle out the Sunrisers for a mere 163 runs, as he finished with stunning figures of 5/35. He also completed 200 T20 wickets during the game.
Here are the key stats.
Spell
Starc's sensational spell
Starc made the new ball talk and trapped the likes of Ishan Kishan (2) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (0) in his second over.
The pacer then dismissed the dangerous Travis Head in the fifth over, reducing the Orange Army to 37/4.
Starc came back in the 19th over to complete his fifer, dismissing the likes of Wiaan Mulder and Harshal Patel.
His brilliance meant SRH were folded for just 163. Aniket Verma (74) top-scored for them.
Stats
200 T20 scalps for Starc
Starc finished with 5/35 from 3.4 overs.
The veteran has now raced to 59 IPL wickets from 42 IPL games at 20.58. His economy is a decent 8.31 (4W: 2).
This was also his maiden five-wicket haul in the 20-over format as he has gone past 200 T20 wickets.
Starc now boasts 201 scalps from 144 matches at 20.15 (ER: 7.80). He has raced to eight scalps from two games in IPL 2025.
Information
Starc joins Amit Mishra
Overall, Starc became just the second DC bowler to claim an IPL fifer. He has joined season leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who had taken brilliant figures of 5/17 against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in 2008.