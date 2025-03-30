What's the story

Mitchell Starc has become the first Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer to take a five-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Starc achieved the milestone during his side's IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam.

The pacer's brilliant show helped his side bundle out the Sunrisers for a mere 163 runs, as he finished with stunning figures of 5/35. He also completed 200 T20 wickets during the game.

