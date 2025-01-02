Cummins shares Australia's strategy against Jasprit Bumrah for SCG Test
Australia's cricket team captain Pat Cummins has detailed his team's plan to tackle the threat of India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The plan was disclosed ahead of the fifth and final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. With a lead 2-1 lead, Australia are looking for bag their first trophy since 2014/15 and confirm a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's.
Cummins praises Bumrah's exceptional form
In a pre-match press conference, Cummins admitted Bumrah's brilliant form. He said, "Bumrah is bowling well at the moment. He is always tough." The Australian skipper added, "Hopefully, by the time I come in late in the day, he has bowled quite a bit which might make it a bit easier for me." This indicates Australia's plan of facing a tired Bumrah later in the day.
30 wickets in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Bumrah's phenomenal performance in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has made headlines, with 30 wickets to his name so far at a phenomenal average of 12.83. No other bowler has more than 20 wickets in this regard.
Australia announces lineup change for Sydney Test
Australia has made one change to their side for the Sydney Test, bringing in all-rounder Beau Webster for Mitchell Marsh. Cummins justified the decision saying, "Mitchy obviously hasn't quite got the runs or wickets he would have liked this series and felt like it was time for a freshen up." Despite nursing a rib injury, Mitchell Starc has been retained in the Playing XI for his importance in the squad.