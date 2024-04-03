Next Article

Narine clobbered seven fours and seven sixes versus DC (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Sunil Narine smashes 39-ball 85 versus DC: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:48 pm Apr 03, 202408:48 pm

What's the story Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine clobbered the Delhi Capitals bowlers in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Narine smashed a whirlwind 85-run knock for the Knights in match number 16 of the Indian Premier League 2024 season. Narine handed KKR a dream start and added two superb partnerships, including 104 runs for the second wicket alongside Angkrish Raghuvanshi. KKR were 164/2 when Narine was dismissed.

Narine's magic floors DC

KKR managed 88/1 in powerplay overs and Narine scored 52 of those runs. He smashed six fours and four sixes in the first six overs, striking at 247.62. Narine and Phil Salt added 60 runs in 4.3 overs. Debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi came in and played his shots. Narine's magic continued as KKR got past 100 inside 8 overs and 150 in 11 overs.

DC didn't take a review in the 4th over

Narine smashed Ishant Sharma for 26 runs in the 4th over. Notably, the fourth ball of the over saw Narine have a wild swing and DC didn't take a review on time. Replays showed Narine had nicked the ball.

15th half-century for Narine in T20 cricket

Playing his 165th match in the premier competition, Narine has raced to 1,180 runs at an average of 14.93. He owns five half-centuries. His strike rate is above 160 in the competition (163.88). In T20 cricket, the veteran has surpassed 3,800 runs. He smashed his 15th half-century in the format. Narine hit his highest T20 score, surpassing his previous best tally of 79.

100 runs for Narine in the PP overs this season

Narine surpassed 100 runs in the powerplay overs this season. In three matches, the aggressive left-handed batter owns 191 runs from 45 balls (SR: 224.45). Narine, who scored 47 runs in the previous match during this phase, has smacked nine fours and nine sixes.

As per Cricbuzz, KKR's 88/1 is now their second-highest score in the PP overs. Their highest score remains 105/0 versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2017. KKR smashed 85/0 in the previous encounter versus the RCB this season.

Mitchell Marsh dismisses Narine

DC's Mitchell Marsh dismissed Narine in the 13th over. Marsh banged a cross-seam delivery short and made Narine work against the line. The Aussie pacer derived the edge with Rishabh Pant completing a simple catch. Narine's knock was laced with seven fours and seven sixes. He got to his fifty from 21 balls. Narine struck at 217.95.