Dhawan has been a run machine in IPL (Source: X/@IPL)

Shikhar Dhawan completes 150 sixes in IPL: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:52 pm Mar 30, 202409:52 pm

What's the story Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan has completed 150 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He reached the milestone with his first maximum against the Lucknow Super Giants in Match 11 of the ongoing 2024 IPL in Lucknow. Dhawan went on to finish with a 70-run knock from 50 balls in a 200-run chase. However, LSG beat PBKS by 21 runs. Here's more.

17th batter to accomplish this feat

As per ESPNcricinfo, Dhawan became the 17th batter to complete 150 maximums in the marquee tournament. Playing his 220th game, the southpaw has raced past 6,700 runs (6,754) at 35.54. His strike rate is 127-plus. Only Virat Kohli (7,444) boasts more runs in the competition's history. Meanwhile, Dhawan's tally includes 51 fifties in addition to a couple of tons.

His numbers for PBKS

Playing his 28th game in PBKS colors, the veteran opener has raced to 970 runs as the tally includes seven fifties (28 sixes). No other batter has scored more runs for PBKS since Dhawan debuted for the franchise in 2022. Meanwhile, Dhawan was dismissed in single figures in his previous two outings against LSG. He, hence, has recorded his highest score against the team.

Dhawan slams 3 sixes in his knock of 70

Dhawan's 70 from 50 balls had seven fours and three sixes. His strike rate was 140. He owns 152 IPL sixes and 766 fours. Dhawan added 102 runs for the opening wicket alongside Jonny Bairstow but LSG hit back and beat Punjab.