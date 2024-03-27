Next Article

Rohit Sharma is playing his 200th match for Mumbai Indians (Photo credit: X/@mipaltan)

Rohit Sharma becomes first MI player with this record: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 07:52 pm Mar 27, 202407:52 pm

What's the story Rohit Sharma is playing his 200th match for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit has become the first player for the five-time winners to register a total of 200 matches. The veteran cricketer started his journey with the Deccan Chargers before joining Mumbai in 2011. Rohit is one of the legendary cricketers to have graced the IPL.

Record

Decoding Rohit's stats at Mumbai Indians

Coming into this match, Rohit compiled 5,084 runs from 199 matches at 29.38. In addition to the 34 fifties, Rohit owns one ton for MI. He is the only player above 5,000 runs for the franchise. Kieron Pollard remains the only other MI player with 150-plus matches. Pollard played 189 matches for MI.

Information

Rohit managed 150-plus matches for MI as captain

Rohit was replaced by Hardik Pandya as MI's captain ahead of the 2024 season. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit managed 158 matches for MI, winning 87 and losing 67. Four matches were tied.

Do you know?

Five IPL honors as MI's captain

Rohit has led MI to five IPL finals, winning all five. He won the trophy in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 respectively. Three of MI's IPL wins have come by beating Chennai Super Kings in the final.

IPL

Decoding Rohit's overall IPL stats

Rohit is the fourth-highest scorer in IPL history. He has amassed 6,254 runs at 29.63. He is one of the three Indian players to score 6,000-plus runs. Rohit has the joint-fourth-most fifty-plus scores in the competition (43). With 258 sixes, Rohit is only behind Chris Gayle (357) in terms of slamming the highest maximums.

Twitter Post

200!