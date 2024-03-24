Next Article

Porel registered his highest IPL score (Source: X/@DelhiCapitals)

Who is DC batter Abishek Porel? Decoding his profile

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:58 am Mar 24, 2024

What's the story Albeit in a losing cause, Abishek Porel played a tremendous cameo for Delhi Capitals in their 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) opener against Punjab Kings on Saturday. The southpaw, who came in as an 'Impact' player, went berserk in the end overs as he ended up scoring an unbeaten 32 off 10 balls (4 fours, 2 sixes). Here we decode his stats.

A stunning cameo from Porel

Porel, who wasn't in the starting XI, arrived at number nine with DC struggling at 138/7. The Capitals desperately needed a fiery finish and Porel rose to the expectations. He was particularly sensational in the final over as he smashed Harshal Patel for 25 runs, hammering two sixes and three boundaries. His efforts helped DC compile 174/9 while batting first.

Porel replaced Rishabh Pant in IPL 2023

DC signed Porel last year as a replacement player for Rishabh Pant, who met a horrific car accident. The 21-year-old, who is also a wicket-keeper like Pant, played just four games in his debut IPL season, managing just 33 runs at a paltry strike rate of 106.45. The southpaw has now raced to 65 IPL runs at 16.25 with his strike rate being 158.54.

Who is Abishek Porel?

Porel represents Bengal in domestic cricket as he made his debut across all three formats (List A, First-Class, and T20) in 2022. Meanwhile, with this cameo, the youngster has raced to 326 runs across 15 T20 matches at an average and strike rate of 27.16 and 148.18. The tally includes two fifties with 73* being his best score.

His numbers in the other two formats

In 23 First-Class matches, Porel has slammed 1,072 runs at an average of 33.50. He has nine half-centuries under his belt besides a solitary ton. He slammed 377 runs at 41.88 in the 2024 Ranji Trophy (100: 1, 50s: 3). Meanwhile, in List A cricket, he boasts 275 runs across 11 games at 30.55. The tally includes a couple of fifties.

Summary of the DC vs PBKS match

While Porel chipped in with a vital cameo, David Warner (29) and Shai Hope (33) also played handy knocks as DC posted 174/9 while batting first. In response, PBKS lost their way a bit after a decent start. However, a 67-run stand between Sam Curran (63) and Liam Livingstone (38*) knocked DC out as PBKS crossed the line with four balls to spare (177/6).