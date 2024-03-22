Next Article

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis has completed 4,000 runs in Test cricket

Kusal Mendis completes 4,000 runs in Test cricket: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:20 am Mar 22, 202411:20 am

What's the story Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis has completed 4,000 runs in Test cricket. Mendis achieved the milestone on Day 1 of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet. Mendis came into this contest with 3,998 runs. He, however, could not last long and ended up scoring a 26-ball 16 (2 fours). He completed 4,000 runs in 115 innings for the Lankans. We decode his stats.

Decoding the key stats of Mendis

Playing his 62nd match in Test cricket, Mendis averages 36.16. He has slammed nine tons and 17 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mendis is the 13th Sri Lankan player to clock 4,000-plus runs (now 4014). Mendis has managed 1,907 runs at home from 27 matches. He owns 2,049 runs in away matches (home of opposition) and 58 runs from two matches at neutral venues.

Over 6,000 runs in FC cricket

Playing his 96th First-Class match, Mendis has scored over 6,391 runs at an average of 40-plus. He has smoked 16 tons and 25 fifties with a best score of 245 (vs Ireland).

Mendis is closing in on 9,500 international runs

Mendis is closing in on 9,500 international runs for the Lankans (9,427). In addition to scoring 4,000-plus runs in whites, the versatile player has smacked 3,859 runs from 130 ODI matches at 32.98. Meanwhile, the right-handed batter has scored 1,554 runs in T20Is. He averages 25.06 in the 20-over format for Sri Lanka.