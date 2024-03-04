Next Article

Samarawickrama hammered his highest T20I score

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in 1st T20I; Samarawickrama, Ali shine

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:53 pm Mar 04, 202409:53 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka narrowly beat Bangladesh by three runs in the opening T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. While SL dominated the majority of the game, Jaker Ali gave them a scare later on. Fifties from Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama helped SL compile 206/3. Bangladesh were restricted to 203/8 in reply as Mahmudullah and Ali's efforts went in vain.

SL's innings

SL compile a strong total

Mendis and Samarawickrama consolidated with a 96-run stand after Sri Lanka lost two wickets in the powerplay. Both batters hammered fifties as the hosts posted 206/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Charith Asalanka (44* off 21) also played a brilliant cameo in the end overs. He and Samarawickrama added 73 runs. Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, and Rishad Hossain claimed one wicket apiece.

Bangladesh's innings

Bangladesh dented with early blows

Angelo Mathews dented Bangladesh's chase by dismissing Litton Das (0) and Towhid Hridoy (8) cheaply. Another wicket reduced the hosts to 30/3. Najmul Hossain Shanto (20) and Mahmudullah consolidated with a brief 38-run stand. The latter found another potent support in youngster Ali. Though both batters were slammed fifties, the Tigers eventually fell short. Mathews and Dasun Shanaka claimed two wickets apiece.

Samarawickrama

Second T20I fifty for Samarawickrama

Samarawickrama batted exceedingly well and ended up scoring an unbeaten 61 off 48 balls (8 fours, 1 six). This was his second T20I fifty and also his highest score in the format. Samarawickrama has raced to 296 runs from 16 T20Is at 21.14. He owns a strike rate of 112.54. He now boasts 2,448 runs from 97 T20s at an average of around 30.

Mendis

A magnificent hand from Mendis

Mendis scored a brilliant 36-ball 59 (6 fours, 3 sixes). Having raced to 1,432 runs in 62 T20Is at 23.86, Mendis surpassed Dasun Shanaka (1,405) and became SL's fourth-highest run-getter in T20Is. Meanwhile, this was Mendis's 13th T20I fifty. Among SL players, only Dilshan (14) owns more 50-plus scores in T20Is.

Mendis vs BAN

Joint-most fifties versus BAN

Meanwhile, Mendis now owns 310 T20I runs versus Bangladesh at 51.66, striking at 166.66. He became the fourth batter to accomplish 300 T20I runs against the Tigers as the SL star has joined India's Rohit Sharma (454), Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza (377), and compatriot Kusal Perera (366). Mendis also joined Rohit and Perera as batters with the joint-most T20I fifties versus Bangladesh (5).

Asalanka

Stunning cameo from Asalanka

Skipper Asalanka was a menace for the Bangladesh bowlers in the end overs as he scored an unbeaten 44 off 21 balls. He hammered six maximums during his stay. The southpaw (959) is closing in on 1,000 T20I runs. His average reads 25.91. Against Bangladesh, he has raced to 125 runs across three T20Is at a strike rate of 171.23 (50: 1).

Mahmudullah

A fine hand from Mahmudullah

With the help of four maximums of two boundaries, Mahmudullah scored 54 off 31 balls. Playing his 122nd T20I, Mahmudullah has raced to 2,176 runs at 23.91. Among Bangladesh batters, only Shakib Al Hasan (2,382) owns more T20I runs. This was his maiden T20I fifty against SL as he has raced to 352 runs against them at an average of 39.11.

Ali

A stunning knock from Ali

Though Bangladesh fell short while chasing 207, Ali impressed many with his 34-ball 68 (4 fours, 6 sixes). This was Ali's maiden fifty in the format as he has raced to 106 runs across four games, striking at 137.66. The 26-year-old has overall raced to 892 T20 runs at an average of 27-plus (50s: 4).

Bowlers

Mathews, Fernando, and Shanaka shine with the ball

Mathews, who took two wickets in the powerplay overs, was the pick of the SL bowlers (2/17). He now owns 45 T20I wickets at 29.46. Left-arm pacer Binura Fernando claimed 2/41 in his four overs. He has raced to 16 T20I scalps at 26.68. Shanaka claimed two wickets in the final over to finish with 2/36. He now owns 30 scalps at 21.66.