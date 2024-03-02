Next Article

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, T20Is 2024: Decoding key stats

What's the story Bangladesh are gearing up to host Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, starting on March 4. With the ICC T20 World Cup taking place later this year, both teams would view this series as a preparation opportunity. While Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the Tigers, Charith Asalanka will captain SL in the first two games. Here is the statistical preview.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 13 times in T20I cricket, with Sri Lanka leading the head-to-head record 9-4. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh last met in the format in the 2022 T20 Asia Cup in September. The Lankans narrowly won the duel by two runs. Meanwhile, on Bangladesh soil, SL have four wins and a solitary defeat against the hosts.

SL squad

Asalanka to lead SL in first two games

As SL's regular T20I skipper Wanindu Hasaranga has been handed a two-match ban by the ICC, Asalanka will lead SL in the first two T20Is. SL squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Charith Asalanka (VC), Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Niroshan Dickwella.

BAN squad

A look at Bangladesh's squad

Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been left out of the squad due to his vision problems. Shanto will hence lead the team. Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan, Aliss Al Islam.

Stats

Here are Sri Lanka's key performers

With 314 runs at a strike rate of 146.04, Kusal Mendis is Sri Lanka's leading run-getter in T20Is since 2021. Asalanka follows the suit 254 runs. In six T20Is this year, Angelo Mathews has scored 164 runs at 54.66 besides scalping five wickets. Hasaranga's tally of 101 wickets is the most for a bowler since his debut in T20Is in September 2019.

Stats

Who are Bangladesh's key performers?

Litton Das has smoked 323 T20I runs at an average and strike rate of 40.37 and 137.44, respectively, since the start of 2023. Taskin Ahmed has taken 16 wickets across eight T20Is in this period. Mustafizur Rahman has claimed 52 T20I wickets in Bangladesh (ER: 6.54). With 462 runs, Towhid Hridoy was the second-highest run-getter of the recently-concluded Bangladesh Premier League 2024 (SR: 149.51).

Milestones

Approaching milestones for Bangladesh players

Soumya Sarkar (47) is three hits away from becoming the fourth Bangladesh batter to hammer 50 T20I sixes. Anamul Haque (1,885) is in line to complete 2,000 runs in international cricket. Mustafizur (298) is just two scalps shy of becoming the third Bangladesh bowler to complete 300 international wickets. The left-arm pacer (291) can also get to 300 wickets in T20 cricket.

Milestones

Approaching milestones for Sri Lanka players

Mendis (1,373) could become the fifth-highest scorer for SL in T20Is by surpassing Kumar Sangakkara (1,382). Asalanka (915) can become the 11th SL player to accomplish 1,000 T20I runs. Mathews (43) requires seven scalps to complete 50 T20I wickets. Maheesh Theekshana (42) needs eight wickets to attain the same milestone.

